Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller

The redshirt freshman was arrested for OVI earlier this month but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Thursday.

The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that suspended quarterback Jack Miller has been reinstated to the football program.

“Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed,” the department said in a statement.

The news comes just hours after Miller – who was suspended from the team on Nov. 5 after he was arrested and cited for OVI and driving in marked lanes – pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless operation during his arraignment at the Franklin County Municipal Court.

“We’re going to take a real hard look at that today and just get the final details of it, but it looks like here this afternoon we’re going to reinstate him back on the team,” head coach Ryan Day said during his media availabilty earlier tod.

A redshirt freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz., Miller has played in four games this fall, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions. He was the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord at the time of his suspension.

Miller did not travel with the team to Nebraska and was not on the sidelines for Saturday’s win over Purdue, but will be available this weekend against Michigan State (12 p.m. on ABC). It’s unclear if he or true freshman Quinn Ewers will be third on the depth chart against the Spartans, however.

