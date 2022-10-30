Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win At Penn State

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 54-10 win over Iowa.

The Buckeyes are now tied with Tennessee for second in the poll, as the Volunteers are coming off a blowout win over Kentucky on Saturday. That said, Tennessee is set to face top-ranked Georgia next weekend, which will certainly cause a shakeup at the top of the polls.

The rest of the top eight remained the same, with Michigan at No. 4, Clemson at No. 5, Alabama at No. 6, TCU at No. 7 and Oregon at No. 8. USC and UCLA fill out the top 10, meanwhile, after Oklahoma State and Wake Forest were embarrassed on the road on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell three spots to No. 16 following the loss, while Illinois moved up three spots to No. 14 following its win at Nebraska. That represents all four Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, though Maryland (36) also received votes after its win over Northwestern.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Georgia (30)

T2. Ohio State (15)

T2. Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Illinois

14. Kansas State

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. N.C. State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

