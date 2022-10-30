Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Penn State

The Buckeyes received fewer first-place votes in this week's poll after surviving a scare in Happy Valley.
Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 44-31 win at Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

The top remained unchanged in this week’s poll, with Michigan notably at No. 4 following its 29-7 win over Michigan State, though USC (Arizona) and Ole Miss (Texas A&M) returned to the top 10 after Oklahoma State and Wake Forest were blown out at Kansas State and Louisville, respectively.

The Buckeyes’ victory knocked the Nittany Lions down three spots to No. 16, while Illinois moved up to No. 13 following its win over Nebraska. There are no other Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, though Maryland was among the others receiving votes (64) following its win over Northwestern.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (45)
  2. Ohio State (13)
  3. Tenessee (5)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Ole Miss
  11. UCLA
  12. Utah
  13. Illinois
  14. Kansas State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Penn State
  17. LSU
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Wake Forest
  20. N.C. State
  21. Tulane
  22. Syracuse
  23. Liberty
  24. Kentucky
  25. UCF

