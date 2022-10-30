Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Penn State

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 44-31 win at Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

The top remained unchanged in this week’s poll, with Michigan notably at No. 4 following its 29-7 win over Michigan State, though USC (Arizona) and Ole Miss (Texas A&M) returned to the top 10 after Oklahoma State and Wake Forest were blown out at Kansas State and Louisville, respectively.

The Buckeyes’ victory knocked the Nittany Lions down three spots to No. 16, while Illinois moved up to No. 13 following its win over Nebraska. There are no other Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, though Maryland was among the others receiving votes (64) following its win over Northwestern.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (45) Ohio State (13) Tenessee (5) Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC Ole Miss UCLA Utah Illinois Kansas State North Carolina Penn State LSU Oklahoma State Wake Forest N.C. State Tulane Syracuse Liberty Kentucky UCF

