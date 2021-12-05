Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Ohio State Remains At No. 7 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll After Conference Championships

    The Buckeyes are still the highest-ranked, non-playoff team in the Big Ten.
    Author:

    While Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Buckeyes stood pat at No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

    Michigan, which punched its ticket to the four-team playoff earlier today, sits at No. 2, while Iowa fell to No. 16 after losing to the Wolverine in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Michigan State is the only other team in the conference ranked in this week’s poll, coming in at No. 11.

    That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Alabama (54)
    2. Michigan (5)
    3. Georgia
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Notre Dame
    6. Baylor
    7. Ohio State
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Oklahoma State
    10. Michigan State
    11. Utah
    12. Pittsburgh
    13. Oklahoma
    14. BYU
    15. Oregon
    16. Iowa
    17. Louisiana-Lafayette
    18. N.C. State
    19. Wake Forest
    20. Kentucky
    21. Houston
    22. Clemson
    23. Texas A&M
    24. Arkansas
    25. UTSA

