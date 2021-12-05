Ohio State Remains At No. 7 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll After Conference Championships

The Buckeyes are still the highest-ranked, non-playoff team in the Big Ten.

While Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Buckeyes stood pat at No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Michigan, which punched its ticket to the four-team playoff earlier today, sits at No. 2, while Iowa fell to No. 16 after losing to the Wolverine in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Michigan State is the only other team in the conference ranked in this week’s poll, coming in at No. 11.

That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (54) Michigan (5) Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Baylor Ohio State Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pittsburgh Oklahoma BYU Oregon Iowa Louisiana-Lafayette N.C. State Wake Forest Kentucky Houston Clemson Texas A&M Arkansas UTSA

