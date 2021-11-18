Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

More than 14,000 season tickets will be sold for $559 and won’t require a per-seat contribution.

Ohio State announced on Thursday evening that season tickets for next season’s eight-game home schedule will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 – some of which will be at a reduced price.

The Buckeyes are set to host Notre Dame on Sept. 3, Arkansas State on Sept. 10, Toledo on Sept. 17, Rutgers on Oct. 8, Iowa on Oct. 15, Indiana on Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Nov. 12 and Michigan on Nov. 26.

Season tickets can be purchased for as low as $559, a reduction of more than $150 from the lowest-priced season ticket during the current season, which was $710. Single-game ticket prices in Zones 5 and 6 (sections of the upper deck of Ohio Stadium) will also be reduced.

“We are looking for more opportunities for our fans to experience Ohio State games, and lowering ticket prices is a way to accomplish that,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “We’re grateful for our fans who came back to Ohio Stadium this year to support the Buckeyes. We have an outstanding home schedule next year and we want to help as many fans as possible experience Ohio Stadium and the energy and traditions associated with Ohio State football.”

Ohio Stadium is divided into six pricing zones, which each have different ticket prices and per-seat contributions. Roughly 52 percent of the seats have an annual PSC of $250 or loss, while more than 14,000 seats will be available without an annual PSC beyond the costs of the tickets themselves.

Student tickets, which occupy parts of the north end zone and the entire south stands, will be priced at $34 per game for the 10th consecutive year.

