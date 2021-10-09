Ohio State Trounces Maryland, 66-17, in Homecoming Victory

C.J. Stroud leads another offensive explosion, throwing for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Buckeyes roll past the Terrapins inside Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State found the end zone on its first EIGHT offensive drives Saturday afternoon, as the route was firmly on in an eventual 66-17 victory over Maryland as part of Homecoming.

The Buckeyes racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense and beat Maryland for the seventh-straight time since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

* A key sack limited Maryland to a field goal on the game's opening possession, and Ohio State's offense then began full throttle...

* A 17-play (longest of the season), 88-yard drive was capped on a fourth down pass from C.J. Stroud to Garrett Wilson in the back-corner of the end zone. Wilson went over the 100-catch mark for his career on the drive.

* Ohio State's next three scoring drives all took five plays or less. TreVeyon Henderson punched in a short TD, a wide-open Chris Olave caught a 36-yard toss from Stroud, and Henderson corralled a 26-yard rope up the sideline before waltzing in. The latter was set up by a 67-yard kickoff return from Emeka Egbuka.

* Maryland did move the ball well in the opening half, posting three drives with double-digit plays and an 18:46 time of possession. Taulia Tagovailoa threw a short TD pass to get within 21-10, but also later lost his footing on a 4th-and-Goal as the Buckeyes held.

* Stroud and his unit (leading 28-10) then delivered the exclamation point(s) bridging halftime. They marched 82 yards in just 1:03 of game time before the break, capped on an eight-yard score from Master Teague III.

* Ohio State then cruised on a pair of seven-play drives in the third quarter, culminating with Wilson (26 yards up the right sideline) and Olave (30 yards over the middle) both grabbing their second touchdowns.

* The Buckeyes continued rolling all the way into the final minutes, where Craig Young intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards to the house.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

* The opening 17-play drive was the longest for Ohio State since 2015, when it took the same number of plays vs. Hawaii. The next longest was a 19-play sequence against Wisconsin back in 2010.

* Stroud was an efficient 24 of 33 passing for 406 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

* Ohio State, which leads the nation in total offense, outgained the Terrapins 598-335. The Buckeyes have amassed 500 yards offensively in 23 of 31 games under Ryan Day.

* Olave (7-120) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5-103) both enjoyed 100-yard receiving days.

* Olave now has 29 career touchdown receptions, good enough for third alone in program history. He now only trails David Boston (34) and Devin Smith (30).

* Henderson had 169 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 102 and catching four passes for another 67. He has scored at least one touchdown in all six games this season.

* Seven Ohio State scoring drives lasted under three minutes.

* Cody Simon, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg all had seven tackles to lead the Buckeye defense.

* The game featured a combined 146 plays and 51 first downs between the schools.

