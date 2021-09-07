Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

September 7, 2021
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State was jumped by Georgia but passed Oklahoma following its season-opening win at Minnesota.
After knocking off Minnesota in the season opener on Thursday night, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama is still No. 1 after a convincing 44-13 victory over No. 14 Miami (Fla.) on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide received 64 of the 65 first-place votes, up from 63 in the preseason poll.

They’re followed by Georgia, which beat No. 2 Clemson on Saturday night and received one first-place vote, Oklahoma, meanwhile, fell to No. 4 after surviving a scare from Tulane at home that same afternoon,

Ohio State is one of four of Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Iowa at No. 12, Penn State at No. 13 and Wisconsin at No. 17. Indiana, on the other hand, fell out of the rankings after its loss to the Hawkeyes.

The Buckeyes will host No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, with kickoff set for noon on FOX.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (64)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa State
  11. Oregon
  12. Iowa
  13. Penn State
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Utah
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. North Carolina
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Miami (Fla.)
  25. Arizona State

