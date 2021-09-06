Former Buckeyes Burrow, Hubbard And Bell Named Team Captains By Bengals

Hubbard is a first-time team captain, while Burrow and Bell were both named captains last season.

Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow, defensive end Sam Hubbard and safety Vonn Bell were named team captains by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday afternoon.

Burrow – who began his career with the Buckeyes before transferring to LSU, where he won a national championship and the Heisman Trophy – threw for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns during his rookie year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November.

The 26-year-old Hubbard, meanwhile, recorded 62 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and two sacks last season. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension with the Bengals in July.

Last but not least, Bell played all 1,059 possible defensive snaps and led the team in both tackles (114) and forced fumbles (3) last season. He joined the Bengals as a free agent after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

This marks the first captaincy for Hubbard, while Burrow and Bell were both named team captains prior to the 2020 season.

Burrow, Hubbard and Bell are three of six former Buckeyes on the Bengals’ roster, joining cornerback Eli Apple, offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and punter Drue Chrisman, who was re-signed to the practice squad after being released last week.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Reese's Senior Bowl Player Of The Week

Ohio State Opens As 13-Point Favorite Against Oregon Ahead Of Sept. 11 Matchup

2023 Texas WR Johntay Cook II Includes Ohio State In Top 12

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Season-Opening Win At Minnesota

Ohio State’s Win At Minnesota Most-Watched Week 1 Game Ever On FOX

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!