Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Stroud earned the weekly honor by throwing four touchdown passes in the season opener at Minnesota.

After throwing four touchdown passes in his first career start at Minnesota on Thursday night, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday morning.

The 6-foot-3 and 218-pounder from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 13-of-22 passes for 294 yards and the four scores compared to just one interception. All four touchdown passes came in the second half as the Buckeyes erased a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Golden Gophers, 45-31.

“It’s a great learning experience,” Stroud said of his first-half struggles. “(The coaches) are happy with how I played and how I handled my adversity. I feel like I kept my head up and stayed positive. It’s all about what you do when you get punched in the mouth.”

Stroud is the first Ohio State player to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors since former quarterback Tate Martell in 2018. He will be back under center when the Buckeyes host Oregon on Sept. 11, with kickoff against the Ducks set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Reese's Senior Bowl Player Of The Week

Ohio State Opens As 13-Point Favorite Against Oregon Ahead Of Sept. 11 Matchup

2023 Texas WR Johntay Cook II Includes Ohio State In Top 12

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Season-Opening Win At Minnesota

Ohio State’s Win At Minnesota Most-Watched Week 1 Game Ever On FOX

Olave, Williams, Harrison, Rossi Named Players Of The Game At Minnesota

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!