Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Reese's Senior Bowl Player Of The Week

The senior wide receiver earns the first of what will surely be many national honors this season.

Wide receiver Chris Olave was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Player of the Week following Ohio State’s season-opening win over Minnesota on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-1 and 188-pound Olave caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, including a 38-yarder in the third quarter and a 61-yarder, to lead the Buckeyes to a 45-31 victory.

This likely won’t be the last honor this season for Olave, who was one of 10 Ohio State players on the Reese’s Senior Bowl preseason watch list, which also included offensive lineman Thayer Munford, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive end Tyreke Smith, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and Jerron Cage, linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Dallas Gant, cornerback Sevyn Banks and safety Josh Proctor.

After all, the former three-star prospect from San Ysidro (Calif.) Mission Hills is widely regarded as the nation’s best wide receiver and is arguably the No. 1 target for redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Olave and the Buckeyes will be back in action when they host Oregon on Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX.

