Former Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop Returning To San Antonio Spurs On Two-Year Deal

The fourth-year pro averaged a modest 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Spurs last season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year contract.

A second-round pick (48th overall) of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bates has also played for the Denver Nuggets and Spurs. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 30 games while on a two-way contract with San Antonio last season.

A former four-star prospect from Normal (Ill.) University High, Bates-Diop was the Big Ten Player of the Year during his redshirt junior season with the Buckeyes in 2017-18. He averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead Ohio State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before opting to forgo his final season of eligibility.

Bates-Diop is one of four former Buckeyes currently in the NBA, joining Utah Jazz points guard Mike Conley, Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate and Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell.

