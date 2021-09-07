Former Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop Returning To San Antonio Spurs On Two-Year Deal

September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search

Former Ohio State Forward Keita Bates-Diop Returning To San Antonio Spurs On Two-Year Deal

The fourth-year pro averaged a modest 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Spurs last season.
Author:
Publish date:

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year contract.

A second-round pick (48th overall) of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bates has also played for the Denver Nuggets and Spurs. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 30 games while on a two-way contract with San Antonio last season.

A former four-star prospect from Normal (Ill.) University High, Bates-Diop was the Big Ten Player of the Year during his redshirt junior season with the Buckeyes in 2017-18. He averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead Ohio State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before opting to forgo his final season of eligibility.

Bates-Diop is one of four former Buckeyes currently in the NBA, joining Utah Jazz points guard Mike Conley, Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate and Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Building The Buckeyes Discusses The Latest On The Ohio State Recruiting Trail

Former Buckeyes Burrow, Hubbard And Bell Named Team Captains By Bengals

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Reese's Senior Bowl Player Of The Week

Ohio State Opens As 13-Point Favorite Against Oregon Ahead Of Sept. 11 Matchup

2023 Texas WR Johntay Cook II Includes Ohio State In Top 12

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Keita Bates-Diop
Basketball

Former Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop Returning To San Antonio Spurs On Two-Year Deal

Carmen Ohio
Football

Ohio State Football Dominating Oregon In All-Time Series

Oregon Ducks
Football

Ohio State vs. Oregon: First Glance at the Ducks

C.J. Stroud
Football

How to Watch: Ohio State and Oregon Meet in National Game of the Week

USATSI_16672467
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Upon Further Review, Ohio State Starts the Season in Proper Fashion

Caden Curry
Recruiting

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's Pursuit Of Caden Curry, Earnest Greene And Drew Allar

Vonn Bell
Football

Former Buckeyes Burrow, Hubbard And Bell Named Team Captains By Bengals

Mohamed Ibrahim
News

Two Big Ten Stars Suffer Season-Ending Injuries