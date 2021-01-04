Chase Young Blows Up Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts

Chase Young Blows Up Jalen Hurts on Sunday Night Football
If Chase Young doesn't win the isn't the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, someone needs to check into the voting process.
Young has been an absolute monster this year and he continues to showcase his incredible skillset on Sunday Night Football. Amazingly, despite a tumultuous year in Washington, the No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State in last year's NFL Draft has Washington in a position to make the playoffs with a win over Philadelphia.
Check out the ridiculous play that Young just made in sacking Eagles' quarterback Jalen hurts. Here are three different angles.
Young has missed two games during his rookie season, but he's recorded 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 9 tackles for loss and 9 QB hits.
-----
-----
