Chipotle Names Bowl After Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Fields is one of three quarterbacks to have his go-to order featured by Chipotle.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields now has a Chipotle bowl named after him in the “featured” section of the online app, along with fellow NFL Draft prospects Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Fields’ bowl is just 615 calories and includes sofritas, brown rice, fajita veggies, romaine lettuce and guacamole. It cost $9.50 – approximately the cost of a standard bowl with guacamole added.

This isn’t the first time a former Ohio State quarterback has promoted Chipotle, as Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones delivered orders around Columbus during the 2019-20 bowl season. Playing off the Buckeyes’ improbable run to the 2014-15 national championship, Barrett said he would replace Miller if he can’t make the delivery, while Jones noted he’ll fill in for Barrett if needed.

As for Fields, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his bowl does not feature chicken or steak like Wilson’s or Lance’s bowls given his vegan diet – which cuts out all dairy and red meat.

“Some guys on the team always mess with me, like ‘How do you not eat steak?’ or something like that, but I don’t really crave steak or anything like that,” Fields said during a media availability in October. “Really just kids’ meals, to be honest. I feel like I wasn’t a fancy guy.”

All three quarterbacks are expected to hear their names called in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place on April 29-May 1. Chipotle says it will donate $1 from each bowl sold to a youth sports organization in the players’ new hometowns, totaling up to $5,000.

