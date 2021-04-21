2022 Philadelphia DE Enai White Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter four-star defensive end Enai White announced on Wednesday morning he’ll take official visits to Florida on June 4-6, Georgia on June 11-13, Alabama on June 18-20 and Ohio State on June 25-27.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound White is considered the second-best weak side defensive end and No. 39 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he recorded 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks to lead the Panthers to the state quarterfinals in 2019. He is likely to miss his entire junior season – which was postponed to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic – after suffering a broken rib in practice, though.

White picked up an offer from Ohio State during a virtual visit with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson last May. He then listed the Buckeyes in his top 13 in November.

This will mark the first time on campus for White, who is also eyeing unofficial visits this summer to Clemson, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M as he heads toward a late-summer decision. It’s worth noting Ohio State is the only program listed that is recruiting exclusively as a defensive end, while others view him as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end.

That said, the Buckeyes are still looking for their first commitment at the defensive end position for the current recruiting cycle.

The number of players Johnson takes ultimately depends a lot on what happens with 2021 Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star J.T. Tuimoloau, who is set to take an official visit in June and make his college decision shortly thereafter. But other names to keep in mind include Duncanville, Texas, four-star Omari Abor; Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star Kenyatta Jackson; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Marvin Jones; Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star defensive end Ernest “R.J.” Cooper; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star end Jihaad Campbell.

Abor is also scheduled for an official visit in early June, so it shouldn’t be long before a true pecking order is established.

