Former Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Signs With Toledo

Gant entered the transfer portal on Sept. 22 after playing just 47 defensive snaps in the Buckeyes’ first three games.

Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant announced on Wednesday he has signed with Toledo, where he’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, played 41 snaps in the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota, but saw just six combined snaps against Oregon and Tulsa. He then entered his name into the transfer portal on Sept. 22.

Gant also appeared on the Buckeyes’ punt team last season, recording 10 total tackles. He finished his Ohio State career with 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one pass break ups in 36 games.

Seeing as he was able to redshirt this past fall, Gant will be a redshirt senior in 2022 and have the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic at his disposal if he chooses to return to the Rockets in 2023.

"I enjoyed all my time at Ohio State," Gant told WTOL 11. "I didn't feel like I was getting the playing time that I wanted. I decided to leave early so I could redshirt that year."

Gant joins the likes of former quarterbacks Jack Miller (Florida) and Quinn Ewers (Texas), defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young (Kentucky), linebacker/safety Craig Young (Kansas) and cornerback Ryan Watts (Texas) in finding a new home this offseason.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Ohio State DT Target Christen Miller Commits To Georgia

2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Signs With Ohio State

2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Signs With Ohio State

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 National Signing Day

Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Sign With Minnesota Vikings

Colin Kaufmann, Brenten “Inky” Jones Commit To Ohio State As PWOs

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!