Cincinnati Bengals Trade Former Ohio State OL Billy Price To New York Giants

The former first-round pick has started just nine games along the offensive line over the last two seasons.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals are trading former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive end B.J. Hill.

The 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Price was a first-round pick (No. 21 overall) of the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games at center during his rookie season but just nine games along the offensive line during the last two seasons combined as he dealt with plantar fasciitis and a back injury.

The Bengals declined the 26-year-old Price’s fifth-year option this spring, which means he’s entering the final year of his contract and will be free agent after the upcoming season.

A former four-star prospect from Austintown (Ohio) Fitch, Price was a two-time All-American and two-time team captain during his career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17. He holds the school record for consecutive starts with 55, won the national championship as a redshirt freshman and was the recipient of Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center as a fifth-year senior.

