Former Ohio State DE Chase Young On Tonight's Episode of Celebrity Family Feud

The episode pits Young and other current players against a group of NFL legends.

Former Ohio State and current Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will appear the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The episode, which was filmed in Los Angeles on March 26, features Young, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon together on one team.

They’ll face off against a group of NFL legends, including running back Deuce McAllister, linebacker Willie McGinest, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, running back Ricky Watters and wide receiver Torrey Smith, with both sides competing for charity.

Young is asked several questions by host Steve Harvey over course of the episode, including to name a part of the body someone might touch besides the lips during a kiss, to which he responds with, "The waist."

That said, Young isn’t the first former Buckeye to appear on Celebrity Family Feud, as former offensive tackle Orlando Pace, wide receivers Cris Carter and Michael Thomas, center Nick Mangold and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward appeared in previous episodes. Tune in to see if his answer nets his team points.

