Michigan Little Leaguer Cameron Thorning Calls Ohio State His Favorite Team

The little leaguer added fuel to the Buckeyes rivalry with the Wolverines during player introductions.

During the first inning of Sunday’s Little League World Series championship game against Hamilton (Ohio) West Side, Taylor (Mich.) North’s Cameron Thorning added a little of fuel to the fire that is the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry by introducing himself as a fan of the Buckeyes.

Thorning has been the star of this year’s Little League World Series, hitting a home run in back-to-back games to lead Michigan to the championship game. He also struck out seven batters across 3 1/3 innings in a 2-1 win over Hawaii in the semifinals.

Ohio, meanwhile, reached the championship for the first time by knocking off South Dakota. That set up the first-ever meeting between teams from the same regional in the title game, as this year’s tournament is being played exclusively by teams in the United States due to COVID-19 restrictions that prevented international clubs from participating,

“Two good teams coming out of the Great Lakes, it's such an awesome thing to be able to say,” manager Rick Thorning, Cameron's dad, said before the game. “It shows we are a powerhouse this year. The support that's going to be there for us, whether we win or lose this game, is going to be out of this world. It's going to be something that touches us for our lifetimes.”

Thorning reached based on an infield single shortly after the introduction and subsequently stole second base. He then scored on an RBI double, which gave Michigan a 2-0 lead early in the championship game.

