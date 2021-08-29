Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins Likely Out For Season With ACL Injury

August 29, 2021
Former Ohio State Running Back J.K. Dobbins Likely Out For Season With ACL Injury

Dobbins suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason finale on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason win over the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

This from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who noted Dobbins will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm the extent.

The injury, which is believed to be a torn ACL, happened in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 37-3 win, as Dobbins caught a screen pass, turned upfield and was hit low on the ensuing tackle. He immediately grabbed his left knee and was helped off the field before being carted to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Dobbins, a second-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, was expected to be Baltimore’s feature back this season after rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. 

His 6.0 yards per carry was the second-highest average by a rookie running back in the last 20 years, trailing only New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (6.1 yards per carry in 2017).

Assuming the news is confirmed by the MRI, Dobbins will become the second former Buckeye to suffer a season-ending ACL injury, joining New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

-----

-----

