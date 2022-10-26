Ohio State-Penn State Tickets Much Cheaper Than Last Meeting In Happy Valley With Fans

When Ohio State heads to Penn State this Saturday (12 p.m. on FOX), it will be the first meeting in Happy Valley with fans in attendance in four years, as the 2020 matchup was played in an empty stadium amid the pandemic.

More than 110,000 fans were on hand in 2018, when the fourth-ranked Buckeyes overcame a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions in their annual “White Out” game.

This year’s matchup doesn’t have the same hype, as both teams entered that evening undefeated while Penn State lost at Michigan two weeks ago. It’s also first noon kickoff between the two teams at Beaver Stadium since 2001, as well, and ticket prices reflect that.

In fact, the average price for Saturday’s game is $285 on SI Tickets, while the average price on the secondary market ahead of the 2018 meeting – the first top-10 matchup in Happy Valley since No. 3 Penn State beat No. 4 Arizona in 1999 – was $321.

Furthermore, the get-in price for this Saturday’s game on SI Tickets is just $75, a far cry from the $196 fans were paying just to get in the door in 2018. There’s only a $10 flat fee on any purchase at SI Tickets, while other resale sites charge as much as 30 percent.

