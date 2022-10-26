Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 54-10 win over Iowa.

Eichenberg recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass break up and one interception, which he returned 15 yards for a touchdown to put the Buckeyes ahead 26-10 right before halftime.

Through seven games, Eichenberg leads the team with 57 tackles. He’s also added seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for a defense that is allowing just 14.9 points and 239.9 yards per game, good for second and fifth nationally.

This marks the third weekly award of the season for Eichenberg, who was also named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Notre Dame and the Big Ten’s co-defensive player of the week after the victory against Wisconsin.

Eichenberg is looking to become the second Ohio State player to win the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is named after college and pro football Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott, joining former linebacker James Laurinaitis in 2008.

It is awarded to individuals who demonstrated excellence on the field and exemplify the IMACT acronym – which stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity – off the field.

Eichenberg beat out Alabama linebacker linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand and Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson to take home the weekly honor.

