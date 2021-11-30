Report: Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Has No Interest In Returning To College

The national championship-winning coach is in the midst of his first season with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to a report from Mark Long of the Associated Press, former Ohio State had coach Urban Meyer has no interest in returning to college football.

“A person familiar with Meyer’s thinking said the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has no plays to return to college football,” Long said. “The person spoke to the Associated Press on a condition of anonymity Tuesday because Meyer has yet to make his plans public.

“The NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, the burgeoning transfer portal and outside compensation for the use of an athlete’s name, image and likeness have altered college football dramatically since Meyer stepped down at Ohio State following the 2018 season.”

The report comes just a few hours after LSU named Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as its next head coach. Meyer’s named was immediately linked to the opening in South Bend, as he served as the Fighting Irish’s wide receivers coach from 1996-2000 and once referred to it as his “dream job.”

It’s not the first time Meyer has been linked to an open college job, as he was reportedly among the top choices for USC after the program fired Clay Helton in September. He said the following there was “no chance” he’d coach the Trojans, who hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma on Sunday.

Meyer went 187-32 in 17 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, winning three national titles, including two with the Gators (2006 and 2008) and one with the Buckeyes (2014). He was hired by the Jaguars in January and has 2-9 in his first season at the helm.

