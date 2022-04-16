Kamryn Babb, Palaie Gaoteote Among 16 Players Unavailable For Ohio State’s Spring Game

The Buckeyes first-team offense and defense will be at full strength for this afternoon's scrimmage.

Ohio State will hold its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon, but several players won’t be able to participate due to short- or long-term injuries suffered last season or during spring practice.

None are a surprise, though the Buckeyes’ lack of depth along the offensive line is especially apparent. The full list is as follows:

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb

Linebacker Ryan Batsch

Offensive lineman Ben Christman

Wide receiver Corban Cleveland

Running back Marcus Crowley

Safety Jantzen Dunn

Defensive end Tyler Friday

Offensive lineman Josh Fryar

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote

Tight end Zak Herbstreit

Linebacker Cade Kacherski

Offensive lineman Trey Leroux

Offensive lineman Zen Michalski

Linebacker Elias Myers

Safety Lathan Ransom

Tight end Mitch Rossi

That lack of depth was one reason why Ohio State decided to have the offense play against the defense this afternoon, as opposed to drafting teams like years past.

Thus, the scoring is as follows: Traditional scoring for the offense, while the defense scores six points for a touchdown, three points for a takeaway or three-and-out, two points for a sack and one point for a forced punt.

Kickoff for the spring game is set for noon on BTN.

