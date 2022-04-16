Skip to main content

Kamryn Babb, Palaie Gaoteote Among 16 Players Unavailable For Ohio State’s Spring Game

The Buckeyes first-team offense and defense will be at full strength for this afternoon's scrimmage.

Ohio State will hold its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon, but several players won’t be able to participate due to short- or long-term injuries suffered last season or during spring practice.

None are a surprise, though the Buckeyes’ lack of depth along the offensive line is especially apparent. The full list is as follows:

  • Wide receiver Kamryn Babb
  • Linebacker Ryan Batsch
  • Offensive lineman Ben Christman
  • Wide receiver Corban Cleveland
  • Running back Marcus Crowley
  • Safety Jantzen Dunn
  • Defensive end Tyler Friday
  • Offensive lineman Josh Fryar
  • Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote
  • Tight end Zak Herbstreit
  • Linebacker Cade Kacherski
  • Offensive lineman Trey Leroux
  • Offensive lineman Zen Michalski
  • Linebacker Elias Myers
  • Safety Lathan Ransom
  • Tight end Mitch Rossi

That lack of depth was one reason why Ohio State decided to have the offense play against the defense this afternoon, as opposed to drafting teams like years past.

Thus, the scoring is as follows: Traditional scoring for the offense, while the defense scores six points for a touchdown, three points for a takeaway or three-and-out, two points for a sack and one point for a forced punt.

Kickoff for the spring game is set for noon on BTN.

