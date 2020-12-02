Ohio State Holds at No. 4 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Buckeyes remain behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson as none of the top seven teams changed this week.

After a second weekend without football, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold steady at No. 4 in the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

In fact, the top seven didn't change this week at all. Here are the top 10 teams in the country this week:



No. 1 - Alabama

No. 2 - Notre Dame

No. 3 - Clemson

No. 4 - Ohio State

No. 5 - Texas A&M

No. 6 - Florida

No. 7 - Cincinnati

No. 8 - Georgia

No. 9 - Iowa State

No. 10 - Miami (FL)



Among this group, the Iowa State Cyclones took the biggest jump after a nice comeback win over Texas last weekend.

As for the question of how many games a team has to play in order to make the playoff, committee chairman Gary Barta said, "a lot of discussion about how many games a team plays. It's definitely a problem. The more games a team brings to the committee, the more we have to evaluate.

"It was talked about a lot, specifically whether Texas A&M and Ohio State flip. At the end of the day, the offensive fire power of Ohio State... and we did have an additional game with Texas A&M. Beat LSU 20-7."

In many ways, this really isn't much of a surprise for Buckeye fans. The team knows how important it is to try and get on the field this weekend because another cancelled game would keep them out of a Big Ten title game. With perhaps only five or six games on their resume, it may be difficult to impress the selection committee enough to put them in the CFP when other teams have played perhaps twice as many games.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State is scheduled to kick off with the Michigan State Spartans at noon on Saturday in East Lansing.

-----

-----

