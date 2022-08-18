Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith briefly met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the Big Ten’s new media rights deal with FOX, CBS and NBC, which is expected to bring in more than $7 billion from 2023-30.

Here’s a brief recap of what Smith had to say:

“I’m excited. It’s a great opportunity for all of our athletic programs in the Big Ten Conference, including USC and UCLA when they transition in 2024.”

Smith called FOX "an unbelievable partner,” but added CBS and NBC offer a “phenomenal opportunity,” as does the chance to dip into streaming with Peacock.

“We needed to make sure we have partners who understand who we are."

Smith said the Big Ten will have to ease its way into streaming because there are still people who don’t understand how that works.

Smith said ABC and ESPN “were great partners and we enjoyed tremendous success with them,” but acknowledged the Big Ten has great platforms to move forward with. “We’re going to miss them.”

Smith noted the Big Ten has discussed doing away with divisions, but that is part of an ongoing conversation with the networks and the administration at UCLA and USC. Nothing has been finalized to this point.

Smith said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren “has done a great job with negotiating this.”

“has done a great job with negotiating this.” Smith said the Big Ten won’t schedule conference games several years in advance anymore and likened it to basketball, where it’s not finalized until before the season in question. “It’s a new culture for us.”

On how the new media rights deal could impact student-athletes financially: “Frankly, there’s already getting a piece of the television revenue.” Added that upgraded facility and the cost of the staff is “an investment in them.”

Smith on games being played on new networks, rather than what fans are accustomed to: “It won’t be hard (to find), it will just be different.”

Smith said it’s possible that ESPN gets a smaller package of Big Ten basketball games in the future. “We’ll have a presence there, it just probably won’t be at home.”

On if NBC being included in the deal puts pressure on Notre Dame to join the conference: “I really don’t know. I know having NBC helps, but I’m not so sure this is going to move the needle that much for them. They really cherish their independence.”

“I love my alma mater … I assume we’re going to beat them on Sept. 3 like we historically have.”

Smith said he’s curious about the idea of a new form of governance for college football.

Smith said he is in favor of moving away from divisions as soon as next week, but noted they have to figure out the details such as tiebreakers. He also wants to hear from the TV partners. "Obviously, it's a process."

