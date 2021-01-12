Ohio State Couldn't Keep Up with Alabama Offensive Attack

The Buckeyes probably weren't going to stop Alabama (nobody had all year), so they needed to try and score at the same rate. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Everybody in America knew how well the Alabama offense has played this year. Their explosive nature last night in the College Football Playoff National Championship really wasn't a surprise. And while the Buckeyes certainly have one of the best offenses in the country, there's a reason why the Vegas line was so high for the over/under.

The game was expected to be a shoot out. Could Ohio State keep up with Alabama?

Unfortunately, that answer was decidedly no.

The Crimson Tide hit Ohio State like a tidal wave. Score after score after score. In the first 10 possessions of the game, Alabama had seven touchdowns, a field goal, one punt and one fumble. It took them a few drives to find their quick-strike, big-play ability; but once they did, it was a Crimson tsunami.

The Buckeyes couldn't keep pace. In a game between two heavyweights, the smallest things magnify. Alabama never let Ohio State grab any momentum. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown to answer all three Buckeye TD drives. But the Buckeyes scored a touchdown after only one of Alabama's seven touchdowns. It was a lopsided fight and unfortunately one that will leave a scar in Columbus for awhile.

Give the Buckeyes credit for continuing to fight though. With the score not really in question any longer, the Buckeyes pieced together their longest drive of the entire game starting in the beginning of the fourth quarter. They marched 17 plays and 69 yards down the field, but turned the ball over on downs for the second straight possession.

Meanwhile, I thought Alabama's most impressive drive of the game was their opening drive of the second half. Armed with a 35-17 halftime lead, the Tide took a whopping 7:08 off the third quarter clock when they methodically went 16 plays and 75 yards down the field to extend the lead seven points further.

In a game where the Buckeyes were probably going to have to go blow-for-blow with the best offense in the country, things certainly didn't go according to plan.

-----

You may also like:

Justin Fields, Passing Game Never Got Going

Alabama Beats Ohio State in National Title Game

WATCH: Jeremy Ruckert Makes Incredible One-Handed Catch

EXCLUSIVE: Urban Meyer Joins BuckeyesNow Before National Title Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook