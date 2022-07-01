Walker has accelerated his commitment timeline following a month full of official visits.

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive tackle John Walker announced on Friday afternoon he will make his college decision among finalists Florida, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State and UCF on July 28.

The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound Walker, who is considered the 11th-best defensive lineman and No. 97 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had previously set a commitment date for Oct. 22. However, after taking official visits with four of his five finalists last month, he’s decided to accelerate his timeline.

Walker has been a top target for defensive line coach Larry Johnson since the Buckeyes extended an offer back in November 2020. He took a multi-day unofficial visit to Columbus last summer and then returned for his official visit on the weekend of June 24-26.

While the Gators were the lone program to not receive an official visit, he made several trips to Gainesville in an unofficial capacity this spring alongside his teammate, four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc, who is also scheduled to make his college decision among Florida, Oklahoma and Penn State on July 28.

The two are not considered a package deal, as evidenced by the Gators being their only common finalist. However, Florida should still be viewed as the biggest threat to land Walker’s pledge.

That said, Ohio State holds just one commitment at defensive tackle in Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star Will Smith Jr., a number that could rise to two with a pledge from Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Darron Reed on Monday.

The Buckeyes are looking to take as many as four players at the position from a group that also includes Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star David Hicks; Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Jason Moore; Chandler, Ariz., four-star A’mauri Washington; and Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald, among others.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State AD Gene Smith Hopes Notre Dame Considers Joining Big Ten

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Dismantles Utah, 64-6

Ohio State’s Kristina Johnson, Gene Smith Discuss Big Ten’s Addition Of UCLA, USC

Big Ten Unanimously Votes To Admit UCLA, USC

2023 Texas Tech CB Commit Calvin Simpson-Hunt Flips To Ohio State

How Simpson-Hunt's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!