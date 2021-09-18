Kerry Coombs Coordinating Defense from the Booth Today

Ohio State's DC typically is on the sideline, but he's moved up to the box this week.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't exactly give Kerry Coombs a vote of confidence this week when discussing the Buckeyes' defensive deficiencies, but he also didn't publicly reveal exactly how things would be different this week.

Day said several times that the coaching staff would be considering all options, including who handles certain responsibilities. He said there may be "structural changes." On Thursday afternoon, Day acknowledged that he had not yet decided who would call the defense against the Golden Hurricane.

As the teams took the field after the national anthem, Kerry Coombs emerged from the elevators and made his way into Ohio State's coaches booth. We will certainly ask more questions post-game when Day will be available to the media, but Coombs' move upstairs is the most obvious one at the outset.

Unfortunately, Tulsa's first drive of the game didn't instill much confidence in fans who are looking for improvement. The Golden Hurricane took the ball 81 yards down the field in 16 plays, taking nearly half of the opening quarter in the process. They settled for a field goal from inside Ohio State's 5-yard line.

This is a developing story and will be updated postgame.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tuimoloau, Sawyer To See Increased Playing Time Against Golden Hurricane

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Ryan Day Acknowledges Growing Pains, But Makes No Excuses

Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook