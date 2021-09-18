September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kerry Coombs Coordinating Defense from the Booth Today

Ohio State's DC typically is on the sideline, but he's moved up to the box this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't exactly give Kerry Coombs a vote of confidence this week when discussing the Buckeyes' defensive deficiencies, but he also didn't publicly reveal exactly how things would be different this week.

Day said several times that the coaching staff would be considering all options, including who handles certain responsibilities. He said there may be "structural changes." On Thursday afternoon, Day acknowledged that he had not yet decided who would call the defense against the Golden Hurricane.

As the teams took the field after the national anthem, Kerry Coombs emerged from the elevators and made his way into Ohio State's coaches booth. We will certainly ask more questions post-game when Day will be available to the media, but Coombs' move upstairs is the most obvious one at the outset.

Unfortunately, Tulsa's first drive of the game didn't instill much confidence in fans who are looking for improvement. The Golden Hurricane took the ball 81 yards down the field in 16 plays, taking nearly half of the opening quarter in the process. They settled for a field goal from inside Ohio State's 5-yard line.

This is a developing story and will be updated postgame.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tuimoloau, Sawyer To See Increased Playing Time Against Golden Hurricane

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Ryan Day Acknowledges Growing Pains, But Makes No Excuses

Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Kerry Coombs
Football

Kerry Coombs Coordinating Defense from the Booth Today

64. J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Tuimoloau, Sawyer To See Increased Playing Time Against Tulsa With Harrison Out

44. Zach Harrison
Football

Zach Harrison, Harry Miller Headline 13 Ohio State Players Unavailable vs. Tulsa

Miyan Williams 2
Football

Ohio State Keys to Victory vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Cade McNamara and Hassan Haskins
Football

Ohio State Fans Should be Rooting for the Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Cheerleaders
Football

Game Day Central: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

College Football Trophy
News

Updated Odds to Win College Football National Championship

92. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Game Prediction: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane