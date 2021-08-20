Ohio State's Board Of Trustees Approves Construction Of Lacrosse-Specific Stadium

The Ohio State men’s and women’s lacrosse programs will soon have a new home after the university’s board of trustees approved the construction of a lacrosse-specific stadium on Thursday.

Construction on the $21.5 million stadium, which will be covered entirely through philanthropic support, will begin in November and is expected to be completed in November 2022. The teams will continue to play their games at Ohio Stadium and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in the meantime.

“I’m excited for our lacrosse teams to have a state-of-the-art facility dedicated exclusively to lacrosse,” senior deputy athletic director Janine Oman said in a statement. “It will provide them with year-round training and shows the commitment Ohio State has to providing our student-athletes everything necessary for an exceptional experience. We’ll also have the chance to tell the unique story of our two programs through their history, tradition and brand. This is a great day for Ohio State and for our lacrosse programs.”

The stadium will be located on a plot of land between the Covelli Center/Jennings Wrestling Facility and Ty Tucker Tennis Center. It will hold 2,000 fans and include a heated and lighted turf field, press box with broadcast facilities and an indoor shooting room.

“This is very positive news and the next big next step in efforts to build a home for Buckeye lacrosse,” head men’s coach Nick Myers said. “We are so grateful for all the people that have believed and committed to supporting this project.”

Head women’s coach Amy Bokker echoed those sentiments.

“We are so grateful for everyone who played a part in making the new home of Buckeye lacrosse a reality,” Bokker said. “Our team is fired up and full of so much pride surrounding the opportunity to represent Buckeye Nation in this new, state-of-the-art facility. This will make such a positive impact for our student-athletes and the future of our program.”

