Film Review: Ohio State Defense Stuffs Cornhuskers

Here are some of the most impactful defensive plays the Buckeyes ran on Saturday afternoon in their win at Nebraska.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. If you want to see our offensive film review, click here.

Buckeye Defense vs. Nebraska

The Cornhusker offense came into Saturday’s game ranked 16th in the nation and second in the Big Ten in total offense (470 yards per game). The Buckeyes came up big limiting Nebraska to 361 total yards and 3.3 yards a rush and just 8.0 yards a reception. The defensive game plan by Matt Barnes and Kerry Combs led to the Buckeyes being in good position to make plays. The Buckeye front-seven continues to dominate the line of scrimmage and get pressure in the backfield.

Below is a clip of pressure coming over the edges from LB's Cody Simon (No. 30) and Teradja Mitchell (No. 3), along with an incredible play by the right defensive tackle Taron Vincent (No. 6). The quick first step and fantastic hands of the 305-pound Vincent is worth watching this clip a few times.

One of the keys that I shared for the Buckeyes’ defensive scouting report last week was contained pressure on QB Adrian Martinez. The clip below demonstrates this on a 3rd down play in the first half.

When you have a talented, running quarterback like Martinez, defenses will often have a “spy” defender who will be responsible for following the quarterback to mitigate the scramble. Bullet/safety Craig Young (No. 15) is spying Martinez on this play. He lines up right over the center on the snap of the ball and falls back. Although he doesn’t make the tackle, he is disruptive and throws off the timing of Martinez. Ronnie Hickman (No. 14) does a great job of coming up from underneath coverage to make the sack.

More and more Buckeye defenders are showing up in the stat line each week and making an impact. One of the players on Saturday was defensive end Javonte Jean-Baptiste. The clip below shows his fast, violent hands and his ability to bend around the offensive tackle.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

