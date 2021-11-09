Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Film Review: Ohio State Offense Nips Nebraska

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a record-breaking day for the Buckeyes, but it wasn't the easiest day for Ohio State's offense.
    Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. If you want to see our defensive film review, click here

    Buckeye Offense vs. Nebraska

    With Garrett Wilson ruled out on Saturday, it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba who filled the void by setting a Buckeye record for single-game receptions with 15 catches for 240 yards and one spectacular TD. Similar to last week, the Buckeyes put up big yardage, but were stalled at times and were forced to kick field goals. 

    Fortunately for the Buckeyes, kicker Noah Ruggles remains perfect this year with 15-of-15 on field goals and 49-for-49 on PAT's. Two of his four field goals on Saturday were in the red zone with the other two from 46-yards out.

    One of the best pass plays for the Buckeyes this season has been the mesh concept. This involves crossing routes from receivers on each side of the ball at a shallow depth. This route is especially effective against man coverage and can often be an easy read for the quarterback. Below are two clips the first quarter where C.J. Stroud found Smith-Njigba to move the sticks on key 3rd downs:

    The compliment to the mesh is when the receivers get to middle of field and then break their routes back which creates a nice window over the middle of the field for a deeper route. The clip below is nice play design with Chris Olave catching a dig route over the middle.

    Olave is touted by many as one of the finest receivers in the country. Routes like the one in the clip below are a big reason. His body control and intelligence are the reason for the separation in this route. His route begins with an outside release and a slight look back to Stroud causing the corner to look back and think it may be a fade to the corner of the end zone, but Olave then breaks off an out route to the nearside pylon for 6 points. This route is a thing of beauty!

    Not only did Olave show off his precise route-running but in this clip below you will see his hustle and downfield blocking to help spring Smith-Njigba for a 75-yard TD reception.

    As impressive as Smith-Njigba's catch and race to the end zone were, that was an incredibly smart play by Olave. Jaxon doesn't score without that blocking.

