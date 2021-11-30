Film Room: Ohio State Offense Performs Well At Michigan

The Buckeyes offense closed the regular season with another really good performance, despite losing to their archrivals.

Here's a look at some of the Buckeyes best offensive plays from Saturday's game up in Ann Arbor. Also, if you missed our defensive film review, click here.

Buckeye Offense vs. Michigan

After back-to-back explosive first halves against Purdue and Michigan State, the Buckeyes were looking for a three-peat. They had scored 13 first half touchdowns over the past two weeks. Throughout the game, there was an anticipation for the Buckeyes to burst out into rhythm and put up a bunch of quick scores, but that just didn’t happen. The environment and noise level from The Big House in Ann Arbor clearly was a distraction for QB C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye offense. The Buckeyes had success at times with their quick tempo and put up nearly 500 yards, but only found the end zone three times. The WR trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with 28 receptions for over 300 yards, but only one TD.

Aidan Hutchinson was an absolute menace on Saturday recording three sacks, three TFLs and 15 QB pressures (per Pro Football Focus, the most pressures since they started tracking this in 2014). His non-stop motor and combination of strength, explosive first step and relentless pursuit was on full display.

Below is a clip of Hutchinson setting up in a wide-9 alignment and he sets up RT Dawand Jones (No. 79) by starting his rush off the edge and then ripping inside for the sack.

TreVeon Henderson was effective in the pass game with five receptions for 54 yards and a TD. The Buckeyes have been fantastic in the perimeter pass game and here you can see the great job by TE Jeremy Ruckert (No. 88) blocking two guys on the second level to free up Henderson.

Garrett Wilson finished the day with 10 receptions for 117 yards and a TD. Below are two clips that show his premiere athleticism and ball skills. The first clip is a screen pass where he makes two defenders miss including Hutchinson. The second clip is his incredible touchdown reception against very good coverage by corner Vincent Gray (No. 4).

Last week, Chris Olave had one of the best catches of the year. This week it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba who had a spectacular catch. The two clips below show the different angles of the catch.

The Buckeyes cut the margin to a one-score game twice in the 4th quarter with strong blocking up front and power from Henderson on this first clip and then again on this second clip with a screen pass to Henderson. The fast tempo from the Buckeyes was a major reason for this second score as proof from a few Wolverine defenders, including Hutchinson, not lined up in time and appearing a bit gassed.

