Film Room: Ohio State's Offense Shredded Spartans' Defense

Here are some of our favorite plays from last weekend's win and a breakdown of why they worked.

If watching Saturday’s offensive dominance felt like déjà vu, you are not wrong.

Last week against Purdue, the Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, but on Saturday, they bettered that performance by scoring touchdowns on the first seven possessions! The only possession they didn’t score a touchdown the first half was when they kneeled on their own 19 with 30 seconds in the half. The Big Three WR corps of Olave, Wilson, and Smith-Njigba repeated epic play—this time in the 1st half—with 22 receptions for 342 yards and 5 TD's. Against Purdue, they had 28 receptions for 350 yards and 5 TDs for the whole game. C.J. Stroud was magnificent again going 32-for-25 for 432 yards and 6 TDs and 0 INTs. His play on Saturday will generate even more interest from Heisman voters (especially with Kenneth Walker’s stat line of 6 carries for 25 yards and no TDs).

Incredible stat lines don’t happen without a strong game plan. Coach Day and his offensive staff’s preparation and anticipation for how the Spartans were going to defend was evident. The first half of this game will serve as great “teach-tape” for how to execute in all facets of offense.

The offensive line was strong in the run game paving the way for another 200+ rushing attack. Their pass protection was also solid and enabled Stroud to have some nice windows to throw within the pocket, especially with wide edge rush by the Spartans.

The first touchdown strike of the game was to Chris Olave on a post route. The keys to this play: 1) Stroud looking left in his drop to hold safety Angelo Grose (15) on the hash so stays there; 2) The other safety to Stroud’s right Xavier Henderson (3) opens his hips to the sideline, which opens up the middle of the field and provides an open area for Olave to break off his route; 3) Stroud zips the ball on a line which provides less time for Grose to break off the hash. Below is a screen shot of Henderson circled in yellow with his hips facing the sideline. The video clip below shows the end zone view of the play.

Stroud continued to do a great job of attacking the safeties in zone coverage. This clip below is the 77-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Wilson is at the bottom of the screen and runs a go route against the corner Chester Kimbrough (12) who is playing bail, outside leverage deep third. The Spartans are playing zone, cover 3, and S Grose (15) is lined up at the far hash and at snap of ball runs over to the middle third, but Stroud makes a perfect throw and Wilson splits between him and the Kimbrough.

When you have a strong running attack and fantastic pass blocking, your play-action deep game can happen. The clip below shows how the multiple run action and nice pass pro sets up another deep post for Olave’s record-breaking TD reception.

The quick passing game on the perimeter with bubble screens was effective all day. The success of this play due to the ability of Stroud to get rid the ball so quickly and how well the Buckeyes block on the perimeter. Here is a clip of Smith-Njigba on the bubble screen and the excellent blocking on the perimeter.

Julian Fleming pulled in his first career touchdown on this nice play design. The beauty of this play is the motion by Fleming tight to line of scrimmage and the run action away which pulls the LBs to that side. The corner Kimbrough does not squeeze down on Fleming as he leaks up to the end zone for an easy reception. The screen shot shows Kimbrough circled in yellow and even with Fleming (already beat), while the clip shows the full play.

Possibly the catch of the year came from Chris Olave on this terrific throw by Stroud under pressure. The still photo and clip below show the amazing body control and catch by one of country’s finest at his position.

Even when the Buckeyes were up 42-0, they did not take their foot off the gas. This clip below is not a scoring play, but a major effort play that demonstrates how this Buckeye team is special. The play-action screen pass to TE Jeremy Ruckert is well-designed and executed on this second quarter play. Notice the hustle by right tackle Dawand Jones (6’8” 360 pounds) and center Luke Wypler (6’3” 300) along with the relentless blocking downfield by tight end Cade Stover.

