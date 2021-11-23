Ohio State's OL Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State’s Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

    This is the only major college football award that honors an entire positional unit.
    Author:

    Ohio State’s offensive line was named one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the country’s toughest and most physical offensive line unit.

    Left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, left guard Thayer Munford, center Luke Wypler, right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and right tackle Dawand Jones have anchored an offense that leads the nation with 47.2 points and 559.9 yards per game. 

    The Buckeyes also rank sixth in the country in passing with 362.3 yards per game, sixth with 39.0 tackles for loss allowed, 13th with 13.0 sacks allowed and 32nd in rushing with 197.6 yards per game.

    “Toughness and teamwork caught my attention,” an unnamed Joe Moore Award Voting Committee said about the Buckeyes. “In an offense that thrives on deep developing play action passes, this unit does an outstanding job of making pass protection physical and sustaining blocks for the duration. 

    "In addition to athleticism, this unit's best trait is the way they see and read defenses through one set of eyes. In both the run and pass game, this group tracks linebackers and redirects as well as any unit I've seen.”

    Other schools whose offensive lines were named semifinalists Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State and Wisconsin.

    Named after former Pittsburgh and Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Moore, it is the only major college football award that honors a group of players. It was first presented in 2015, and Ohio State has not yet won the award.

    Finalists will be named on Dec. 7, with the winner announced in the ensuing weeks with a surprise visit to campus. 

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    Read More

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

    Ohio State LB Commit C.J. Hicks Named High School Butkus Award Finalist

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    Stroud, Olave, McCall, D-Line Named Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

    What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    54. Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler and C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State's OL Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

    30 seconds ago
    91. Noah Ruggles
    Football

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    34 minutes ago
    60. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

    48 minutes ago
    Ryan Day Previews Michigan
    Football

    Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Rivalry Game Against Michigan

    1 hour ago
    E.J. Liddell vs Seton Hall
    Basketball

    Ohio State's Toughness Carried Them Past Seton Hall

    15 hours ago
    Meechie Johnson
    Basketball

    Meechie Johnson's Signature Moment Lifts Buckeyes Over Seton Hall

    16 hours ago
    Eugene Brown III
    Basketball

    Ohio State G Eugene Brown III In Concussion Protocol, Out For Fort Myers Tip-Off

    23 hours ago
    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll Following Loss At Xavier

    Nov 22, 2021