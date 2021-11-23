Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

The North Carolina graduate transfer has missed just one field goal and is perfect on extra points this season.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was named on Tuesday as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top placekicker.

Ruggles, who joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has made 16-of-17 field goals and all 65 extra point attempts this season. That includes a 4-of-4 in consecutive nine-point wins over Penn State and Nebraska, including a season-long 46 yarder agains the Cornhuskers.

Other finalists for the award – which is named after former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns kicker Lou Groza – include Michigan’s Jake Moody and Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic.

Ruggles is looking to become the just the second player in school history to capture the award, joining Mike Nugent in 2004. The winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

