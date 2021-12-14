FIU Transfer OT Miles Frazier Includes Ohio State In Top 3

The freshman All-American is considered the top offensive lineman on the transfer market.

Florida International transfer offensive tackle Miles Frazier included Ohio State in his top three on Monday night alongside Florida State and LSU.

The 6-foot-5 and 304-pound Frazier was a two-star prospect coming out of Camden (N.J.) Milford Academy Prep but took over as the Panthers’ starting left tackle as a redshirt freshman this fall.

He played in 12 games (11 starts) and allowed just four sacks in 377 pass-blocking snaps to be named a first-team freshman All-American by The Athletic.

After entering his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 29, Frazier picked up offers from more than 30 programs. That includes the Buckeyes, who sent offensive line coach Greg Studrawa for an in-home visit on Dec. 7.

Frazier, who has already taken an official visit with the Tigers, is hoping to visit Columbus and Tallahassee in the coming weeks, then make his decision in January in order to enroll in classes and participate in spring practice.

“(I’m looking for a) program that can help me on and off the field as a man and as an athlete, a program that can develop me for the next level," Frazier told SI All-American. "A program that gives me a top notch education where I can earn a degree that holds a lot of weight in society for after football.

“I feel like what ever program that I feel can provide me with all of that is the one I will end up choosing.”

As for how he fits into Ohio State’s plans moving forward, Frazier could step into a starting role if redshirt junior Nicholas Petit-Frere and junior Dawand Jones declare for the NFL Draft over the next month or so. It’s assumed sophomore Paris Johnson Jr., who started at right guard this season, would man one of the tackle spots, as well.

If not, Frazier will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school and could provide the Buckeyes with quality depth moving forward.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Transferring To Kansas

Eight Ohio State Players Named Second- Or Third-Team AP All-Americans

Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule

Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring To Texas

Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s Agent Denies Report Linking Them To Chicago Bears

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!