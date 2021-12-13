Former Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Transferring To Kansas

The redshirt sophomore entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Former Ohio State linebacker/safety Craig Young announced on Monday evening he is transferring to Kansas, where he'll have three season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3 and 223-pound Young was expected to play a significant role for the Buckeyes this season at the Bullet position, a hybrid linebacker/safety spot, but was ultimately beat out by fellow redshirt sophomore Ronnie Hickman.

Young finished the year with 15 tackles, two pass break ups and one interception return for a touchdown in just 132 defensive snaps. He played a season-high 24 snaps in the win over Michigan State, but that dropped to just six plays in the loss to Michigan.

A three-star prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., Young entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4. He’s one of four scholarship players to depart the program since the end of the regular season, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers and cornerback Ryan Watts.

Ewers has since announced his decision to transfer to Texas, which is scheduled to play at Kansas on Nov. 19, 2022. Miller and Watts, meanwhile, are still considering their options.

