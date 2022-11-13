Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah recorded his first career pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Detroit Lions’ 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, intercepted an errant pass from quarterback Justin Fields, his teammate for one season in Columbus, and returned it 20 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 24 with 10:29 remaining.

It marked the second career interception for Okudah, who also had one tackle and one pass break up in Sunday’s victory. He entered the game with 49 tackles, three pass break ups and one forced fumble on the season.

It was Detroit’s first pick-six since former cornerback Darius Slay returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in 2018 and the first for the Lions in Chicago since former safety Ray Oldham returned one 35 yards in 1982.

