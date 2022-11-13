Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana

Although the top five remained the same, the Buckeyes picked up one more first-place vote than last week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

The top five remained the same, with Georgia receiving 61 of a possible 63 first-place votes. The Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan also received one first-place vote, while TCU and Tennessee round out the top five.

USC moved up one spot to No. 6, as did No. 7 LSU, following Oregon's loss to Washington on Saturday night. Alabama, Clemson and Utah all returned to the top 10, as well.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Earns Big XII Title Game Berth With Win At Texas | Washington Upsets Oregon, Upends Pac-12 Race | Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The only other Big Ten school ranked in this week's poll is Penn State at No. 12, while Illinois dropped out following its loss to Purdue. The Illini (48) and Minnesota (30) are now among the others receiving votes.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (61)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan (1)
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. North Carolina
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. Kansas State
  18. UCF
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Florida State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Tulane
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. N.C. State

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

Ohio State's Lathan Ransom “All Over The Place” In Win Over Indiana

Kamryn Babb Overcomes Numerous Setbacks For “Magical” Moment

Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 56-14 Dismantling of Indiana

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Mike Locksley
Football

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

By Andrew Lind
Lathan Ransom
Football

Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom “All Over The Place” In Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
59. Miyan Williams
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
Kamryn Babb
Football

Kamryn Babb Overcomes Numerous Setbacks For “Magical” Moment In Ohio Stadium

By Andrew Lind
USATSI_19416122
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 56-14 Dismantling of Indiana

By Eddie Marotta
unnamed
Football

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

By Eddie Marotta
Miyan Williams
Football

Miyan Williams Suffers Apparent Right Leg Injury, OSU RB Room In Trouble

By Brendan Gulick
Dallan Hayden
Football

Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Racing Away From Indiana

By Brendan Gulick