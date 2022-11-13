Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

The top five remained the same, with Georgia receiving 61 of a possible 63 first-place votes. The Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan also received one first-place vote, while TCU and Tennessee round out the top five.

USC moved up one spot to No. 6, as did No. 7 LSU, following Oregon's loss to Washington on Saturday night. Alabama, Clemson and Utah all returned to the top 10, as well.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Earns Big XII Title Game Berth With Win At Texas | Washington Upsets Oregon, Upends Pac-12 Race | Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The only other Big Ten school ranked in this week's poll is Penn State at No. 12, while Illinois dropped out following its loss to Purdue. The Illini (48) and Minnesota (30) are now among the others receiving votes.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (61) Ohio State (1) Michigan (1) TCU Tennessee USC LSU Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Washington UCLA Kansas State UCF Notre Dame Florida State Cincinnati Tulane Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State N.C. State

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

Ohio State's Lathan Ransom “All Over The Place” In Win Over Indiana

Kamryn Babb Overcomes Numerous Setbacks For “Magical” Moment

Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 56-14 Dismantling of Indiana

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!