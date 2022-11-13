Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana
Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
The top five remained the same, with Georgia receiving 61 of a possible 63 first-place votes. The Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan also received one first-place vote, while TCU and Tennessee round out the top five.
USC moved up one spot to No. 6, as did No. 7 LSU, following Oregon's loss to Washington on Saturday night. Alabama, Clemson and Utah all returned to the top 10, as well.
The only other Big Ten school ranked in this week's poll is Penn State at No. 12, while Illinois dropped out following its loss to Purdue. The Illini (48) and Minnesota (30) are now among the others receiving votes.
That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (61)
- Ohio State (1)
- Michigan (1)
- TCU
- Tennessee
- USC
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- North Carolina
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- Cincinnati
- Tulane
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- N.C. State
