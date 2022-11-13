Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Indiana

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 56-14 win over Indiana.

Georgia continues to lead the way, while No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee remain in their spots for the second week in a row. LSU and USC both moved up one spot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, following Oregon’s loss.

Alabama, Clemson and Utah round out the top 10, while Penn State is the only other Big Ten team ranked in this week’s poll, coming in at No. 11. Notre Dame, who the Buckeyes beat in Week 1, is also up to No. 18.

Illinois, which fell out of the poll following its home loss to Purdue, and Minnesota are among those receiving votes in this week’s poll. The Illini, Boilermakers and Golden Gophers are part of a four-way tied with Iowa in the Big Ten West.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Ohio State (1) Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Washington UCLA UCF Notre Dame Kansas State Florida State Tulane Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State

