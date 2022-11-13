Skip to main content

Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Indiana

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Georgia, which received all but one first-place vote.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 56-14 win over Indiana.

Georgia continues to lead the way, while No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee remain in their spots for the second week in a row. LSU and USC both moved up one spot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, following Oregon’s loss.

Alabama, Clemson and Utah round out the top 10, while Penn State is the only other Big Ten team ranked in this week’s poll, coming in at No. 11. Notre Dame, who the Buckeyes beat in Week 1, is also up to No. 18.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Earns Big XII Title Game Berth With Win At Texas | Washington Upsets Oregon, Upends Pac-12 Race | Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Illinois, which fell out of the poll following its home loss to Purdue, and Minnesota are among those receiving votes in this week’s poll. The Illini, Boilermakers and Golden Gophers are part of a four-way tied with Iowa in the Big Ten West.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State 

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

Ohio State's Lathan Ransom “All Over The Place” In Win Over Indiana

Kamryn Babb Overcomes Numerous Setbacks For “Magical” Moment

Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 56-14 Dismantling of Indiana

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

45. Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
Mike Locksley
Football

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

By Andrew Lind
Lathan Ransom
Football

Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom “All Over The Place” In Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
59. Miyan Williams
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
Kamryn Babb
Football

Kamryn Babb Overcomes Numerous Setbacks For “Magical” Moment In Ohio Stadium

By Andrew Lind
USATSI_19416122
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 56-14 Dismantling of Indiana

By Eddie Marotta
unnamed
Football

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

By Eddie Marotta
Miyan Williams
Football

Miyan Williams Suffers Apparent Right Leg Injury, OSU RB Room In Trouble

By Brendan Gulick