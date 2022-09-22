Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been named the NFL Rookie of the Week after he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Jets’ 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Wilson, the 10th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, pulled down his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter then threw up an “O-H” to the crowd in celebration.

His second touchdown reception, meanwhile, proved to be the game-winner with 22 seconds remaining. He now has 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on the season to rank second among all rookie wide receivers.

Other finalists for the honor included Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant and Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson., who was the Rookie of the Week in Week 1.

Wilson becomes the first former Buckeye to be named the NFL Rookie of the Week since late quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Week 15 of the 2019 season, when he threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the Washington Redskins’ 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

