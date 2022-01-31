Former Ohio State WR Devin Jordan Joins Coaching Staff As Offensive Assistant

The Massillon native spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Akron.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Jordan announced on Monday he is returning to his alma mater as an offensive assistant.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to go back to THE University that gave so much to me and serve the student-athletes through the game of football,” Jordan said in a note posted to Twitter.

Jordan originally came to Columbus after a record-breaking career Massillon (Ohio) Washington, where he caught 152 passes for 2,511 yards and 31 touchdowns. He played three seasons for the Buckeyes from 2003-05, but a broken fibula and dislocated ankle effectively ended his career.

Jordan then joined the Ohio State staff as a student assistant coach under former head coach Jim Tressel, working with – among others – current wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who played for the Buckeyes from 2005-08.

“When I came to Ohio State, I really didn’t even have to search (Devin) out,” Hartline told the Massillon Independent. “He was the one searching for me. He was willing to help me understand how things work and he helped me adjust to college. Him and (Anthony) Gonzalez were the two guys to really come to me and help me out when I first got here.”

After graduating from Ohio State with his degree in human ecology/family resource management in 2008, Jordan became the wide receivers coach at Wittenberg. He then coached the same position at Otterbein for the next three seasons.

Jordan became the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Walsh, where he spent six seasons from 2012-17. He was then the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Malone for one season before joining the Youngstown State staff as an offensive quality control coach.

After two years with the Penguins, Jordan moved on to the same position at Akron in 2020. He notably coached against the Buckeyes last fall when the Zips came to Ohio Stadium for a 59-7 loss on Sept. 25.

During his 14 seasons in the coaching ranks, Jordan has coached seven All-Americans, including Akron wide receiver Konata Mumpfield this past season. He’s also coached three players who have gone on to play in the NFL, including Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who was named second-team All-Pro in 2021.

Jordan has also had an impact off the field as the founder and president of Beyond The Game, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping kids in Stark County, Ohio, “understand that sports is a platform to achieving a higher education and reaching their potential as adults.” He also wrote a book called “The Mental Manual.”

