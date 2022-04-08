Skip to main content

Ohio State Safety Kye Stokes Loses Black Stripe

Stokes is the first true freshman and second newcomer to shed his stripe during spring practice.

Ohio State freshman safety Kye Stokes became the first member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Friday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This dude has been impressing since he got here,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “In the weight room, has a great attitude and great work ethic. Around the Woody, infectious attitude and always smiling. On the field, he’s been making plays. He’s got a high ceiling.”

A former four-star prospect from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood, Stokes committed to the Buckeyes last May without ever stepping foot on campus. He was one of 11 freshmen to enroll in classes in January and has clearly impressed his new coaches during winter workouts and spring practice.

“I just came in here ready to work,” Stokes said as fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor removed the stripe from his helmet. “I love y’all boys with all my heart. Go Bucks!”

Stokes joins fellow safety Tanner McCalister in shedding his black stripe this spring, as the Oklahoma State transfer lost his back on March. 28.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hear From Ohio State’s Cornerbacks, Safeties Following 11th Practice Of Spring

TE Joe Royer, WR Kamryn Babb Standing Out During Spring Practice

2023 In-State OL Austin Siereveld Includes Ohio State In Final 3

2023 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West S Malik Hartford Commits To Ohio State

How Hartford’s Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2023 Recruiting Class

Hear From Ohio State’s QBs, LBs Following 10th Practice Of Spring

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Josh Proctor
Football

Hear From Ohio State’s Cornerbacks, Safeties Following 11th Practice Of Spring

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State F Justice Sueing Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

By Andrew Lind17 hours ago
46. Joe Royer
Football

Ohio State's Joe Royer, Kamryn Babb Standing Out During Spring Practice

By Andrew LindApr 7, 2022
Austin Siereveld
Recruiting

2023 In-State OL Austin Siereveld Includes Ohio State In Final 3

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
Duane Washington
Basketball

Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Earns Multi-Year Contract With Indiana Pacers

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
Malik Hartford
Recruiting

How Malik Hartford’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
Malik Hartford
Recruiting

2023 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West S Malik Hartford Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

Hear From Ohio State’s Quarterbacks, Linebackers Following 10th Practice Of Spring

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022