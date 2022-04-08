Stokes is the first true freshman and second newcomer to shed his stripe during spring practice.

Ohio State freshman safety Kye Stokes became the first member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Friday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This dude has been impressing since he got here,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “In the weight room, has a great attitude and great work ethic. Around the Woody, infectious attitude and always smiling. On the field, he’s been making plays. He’s got a high ceiling.”

A former four-star prospect from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood, Stokes committed to the Buckeyes last May without ever stepping foot on campus. He was one of 11 freshmen to enroll in classes in January and has clearly impressed his new coaches during winter workouts and spring practice.

“I just came in here ready to work,” Stokes said as fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor removed the stripe from his helmet. “I love y’all boys with all my heart. Go Bucks!”

Stokes joins fellow safety Tanner McCalister in shedding his black stripe this spring, as the Oklahoma State transfer lost his back on March. 28.

