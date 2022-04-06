How Malik Hartford’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Hartford will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State secured a commitment this afternoon from the top-rated defensive back in the state when West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford pledged his services to the Buckeyes during a ceremony at his high school.

The 6-foot-3 and 175-pound Hartford has the prototypical frame and length that coaches look for at the safety position with room to grow in once he gets into the Buckeyes’ strength and conditioning program. He’s an instinctual player who is skillful in coverage and isn’t afraid to come downhill and make a tackle.

Whether he’s lined up deep or near the line of scrimmage, Hartford reads and reacts to the play in an instant. There isn’t any hesitation or wasted movement, and that coupled with his acceleration helps him make plays from sideline to sideline.

Once he adds the requisite weight, Hartford will be a perfect fit in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ three-safety scheme, as evidenced by his 58 tackles, two interceptions and one sack for the Firebirds last season. He also blocked six combined punts or extra-point attempts, which bodes well for him making an early impact on special teams once he arrives in Columbus.

“More of a football player than true safety at this stage, Hartford is blank canvas for coaches to mold into the next hybrid defender who can impact plays in multiple ways,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “At any rate, Hartford is a playmaker with production and versatility attached to his name.

“On tape the instincts really jump out, particularly in the timing and anticipation department. Hartford is a game wrecker versus the run and the pass with finishing ability and enough straight-line speed to make plays all over the field. Against the run, he appears a relatively sure tackler and proves well in space, and even better when working downhill.

“An apparent quick study, too, he times up cadence and blitzes extremely well on the front end of the physicality he provides. It shows up even more against field goal and punt units, where he finds a way to push through and impact kicks seemingly on routine. In the passing game, it helps him know when he should fire the theoretical gun, and when to hold back – ever important in the development of the game and the rules against over-aggression in the secondary.

“When it comes to polish, there is plenty of room for Hartford to make progress this offseason and eventually as a senior. He has great athleticism and displays range at safety, but the strengths can be improved upon with more technicality in both his back pedal and his overall plane. It's not easy for someone of his height to play lower, but as he adds core balance and lower-body strength, it will eventually come with time.

“As the pedal becomes more fluid and technically strong, he will enhance the physical instincts against both the run and the pass and the timing will line up even better than it currently does when it comes to his pass responsibilities. Added technique will likely lead to more explosiveness and acceleration overall, adding to the overall play-making ability.”

“It will be intriguing to see where his game is closer to the new year, ahead of his enrollment at Columbus, but from a physical standpoint this is not a prospect one would expect to see sit for too much time at the collegiate level."

Hartford, who will finish his high school career in the 2023 All-American Bowl, is a two-sport star at Lakota West, as he plays midfielder on the Firebirds’ lacrosse team. He’s also the former teammate of incoming freshman offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola and early enrollee cornerback Jyaire Brown, so there will be some familiarity with the system.

As for as how Hartford fits into the class, Ohio State could lose as many as four safeties after the 2022 season, as Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister will exhaust his eligibility, while fifth-year seniors Josh Proctor and Marcus Hooker will have a decision to make about their extra year of eligibility.

Redshirt junior Ronnie Hickman, meanwhile, could take his talents to the NFL Draft after another strong season, leaving the Buckeyes with junior Lathan Ransom; redshirt sophomores Kourt Williams and Cameron Martinez; redshirt freshmen Jantzen Dunn, Jaylen Johnson and Andre Turrentine; and true freshmen Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

With at least eight players almost certain to be on the roster next season and Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star Cedrick Hawkins already in the fold, the staff is likely done with the safety position this cycle with Hartford’s commitment.

If things ultimately work out where the target number expands to three, though, some names to keep in mind include Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star Caleb Downs; Danvers (Md.) St. John’s Prep four-star Joenel Aguero; and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Daemon Fagan – though Downs is probably a situation where the staff would make the numbers work regardless.

