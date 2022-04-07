Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld included Ohio State in his final three on Wednesday evening alongside Alabama and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-5 and 315-pound Siereveld, who is considered the 19th-best interior lineman and No. 324 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes following an unofficial visit for the win over Penn State last October.

The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish threw their hats into the ring shortly thereafter, as Siereveld took game day visits with both programs in November. That coupled with some changes on Ohio State’s staff turned what was widely viewed into a sure thing into a battle for the Buckeyes.

To that point, Siereveld was only in contact with former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who also served as his area recruiter. He was quickly able to build a relationship with new offensive line coach Justin Frye, though, and the two finally got to spend some time together during his unofficial visit on March 22.

Siereveld – who was also able hang out with head coach Ryan Day and graduate assistant Mike Sollenne that afternoon – doesn’t have a commitment date in mind but plans to take official visits with each of his finalists this summer. If he joins the fold, he would become the third offensive lineman in Ohio State’s 2023 class, joining Findlay, Ohio, four-star tackle Luke Montgomery and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star guard Joshua Padilla.

The Buckeyes typically aim to take four or five players in the trenches each cycle, so Siereveld is not only one of a handful of names to keep in mind moving forward – including Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star tackle Samson Okunlola; Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star tackle Chase Bisontis; Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star tackle Olaus Alinen; and Indianapolis Roncalli three-star tackle Tervor Lauck – he's arguably the top remaining in-state target for the staff after West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford pledged his services earlier today.

