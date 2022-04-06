The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from the state's top-rated defensive back.

Ohio State landed a key in-state commitment on Wednesday afternoon when West Chester Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford pledged his services to the Buckeyes over finalists Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia.

“Just the overall program," Hartford said when asked why he picked the Buckeyes during his commitment show on CBS Sports HQ. "It’s a great program. I have plenty of opportunities going there. I want to get developed and they can do that.”

The 6-foot-3 and 175-pound Hartford, who is considered the 11th-best safety and No. 146 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from Ohio State following an unofficial visit on Jan. 22.

He spent a considerable amount of time that afternoon with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and safeties coach Perry Eliano, who was actually the first coach to offer him a scholarship when he was with the Bearcats.

After naming his top seven schools in mid-February, Hartford returned to Columbus for a second unofficial visit on March 10, giving him a chance to spend more time with the staff and watch spring practice. He also visited the Fighting Irish, Spartans and Wolverines last month, which helped him come to a decision.

Hartford now becomes the sixth member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery; Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla; Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins; and Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

