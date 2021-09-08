Ohio State Freshman WR Jayden Ballard Loses Black Stripe

All three wide receivers from the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class have had their black stripes removed.

Wide receiver Jayden Ballard became the 14th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black striped removed, doing so following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“I just want to thank all of y’all for pushing me every day, and I appreciate all of y’all,” Ballard said as redshirt junior wide receiver Xavier Johnson removed the stripe from his helmet. “I want to shoutout Zone 6. Go Bucks!”

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Ballard hails from Massillon (Ohio) Washington, where he was considered the 15th-best wide receiver and No. 99 prospect overall in his class. He enrolled in classes in January alongside fellow wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., who both shed their stripes during spring practice.

“Since they first got here, you can always see them on the off days and throughout the summer in the indoor (facility) getting some extra work,” redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts during his media availability on Aug. 6. “They're some young guys, they're hungry and they work hard. All of them, they all come together every day – like, really every day – and get that extra work.”

The other freshman who have lost their stripes since arriving on campus include quarterback Kyle McCord; running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor; offensive lineman Donovan Jackson; defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau; linebacker Reid Carrico; cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock; safety Jantzen Dunn; and punter Jesse Mirco.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Graduate Transfer K Noah Ruggles Loses Black Stripe

Chris Olave Looking Forward To Playing Oregon, His Childhood Dream School

Giants Re-Sign Former Ohio State Safety/Special Teams Standout Nate Ebner

Ohio State F Seth Towns To Be Sidelined Three To Four Months After Back Surgery

Ohio State Ranked No. 3 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Coaches Poll

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal To Commemorate Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!