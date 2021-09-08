Ohio State Graduate Transfer K Noah Ruggles Loses Black Stripe

The North Carolina transfer becomes the ninth Buckeye to shed his stripe since the start of fall camp.

Although he made his debut in Thursday night’s win over Minnesota, Ohio State fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles became an official member of the Buckeyes’ football program after he shed his black stripe on Tuesday evening.

“I just want to thank everybody here,” Ruggles said as sixth-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson removed the black stripe from his helmet. “Y’all treated me like family from the start. I appreciate all of y’all. Shoutout Coach Chris (Fenelon). Shoutout the specs (special teams unit). Go Bucks!”

The Odessa, Fla., native joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina, where he went 19-for-27 on field goals and 45-for-45 on extra-point attempts from 2017-20. He beat out redshirt freshman Jake Seibert for the starting job during fall camp, then proceeded to kick a 35-yard field goal against the Golden Gophers, as well as hit all six extra-point attempts.

Ruggles becomes the ninth player to shed his stripe since the start of fall camp, joining cornerback Denzel Burke on Aug. 7, quarterback Kyle McCord on Aug. 12, punter Jesse Mirco on Aug. 13, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and running back Evan Pryor on Aug. 14 and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, cornerback Jordan Hancock and safety Jantzen Dunn on Aug. 20.

