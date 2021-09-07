New York Giants Re-Sign Former Ohio State Safety/Special Teams Standout Nate Ebner

Ebner was a special teams captain and key contributor for the Giants last season.

According to a report from the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, the New York Giants are re-resigning former Ohio State safety and special teams standout Nate Ebner, though terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-0 and 215-pound Ebner was a special teams captain and played in all 16 games for the Giants last season, recording eight tackles in 371 snaps between defense and special teams. However, he suffered and had surgery on an undisclosed injury this offseason, which prevented him from playing for the United States rugby team in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

A reunion between the two sides had been expected for months, but it was simply a matter of making sure Ebner could pass a physical first.

“When he gets here, I’ll coach him. That’s kind of my deal with him. I love him to death,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey told reporters last week. “Nate is an outstanding leader and has been a great (special) teamer in this league for years. Anytime you can get a guy like that back in your building with that kind of leadership and that kind of experience, I can’t wait to get him back.”

A walk-on from Hilliard (Ohio) Davidson, Ebner recorded 30 special teams tackles in three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2009-11. He was a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and received the Bo Rein Award during his senior season as the team’s most inspirational player.

Ebner was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the franchise, winning three Super Bowls. He then signed a free-agent deal with New York last offseason, reuniting with head coach Joe Judge, who was previously the Patriots’ wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.

Ebner – who has recorded 103 tackles, one pass break up and one forced fumble in his NFL career spanning 127 games – now joins former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price, tight end Jake Hausmann and linebacker Justin Hilliard on the Giants’ roster.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

-----

