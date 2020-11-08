Ohio State vs. Rutgers: First Half Notebook

Halftime Score: Ohio State 35, Rutgers 3

In some ways, this game has gone exactly the way I thought it would - the scoreboard essentially reflects what my expectations were coming into the game. By the time there was 5:42 left in the second quarter, Ohio State had posted 279 yards of offense and scored four touchdowns.

But frankly, I think Rutgers has played a little better than their 3 points would indicate. The first couple series, they had some momentum and had the Buckeyes on their heels defensively. The problem was their next four drives consisted of 11 plays for a total of 13 yards, ending with three punts and a lost fumble. The game really got away from them after that point.

Offensively, Ohio State looked like it accomplished what it wanted to on the first drive of the game. Master Teague had an enormous hole to run through on the left side as he ripped off a 25-yard gain and Justin Fields connected on a perfectly thrown 38-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams.

I'm impressed with what I saw from Rutgers in terms of their scheme and mindset the first two series. They're playing fast, they have a ton of pre-snap movement and they look like they're running an organized fire drill. It's very chaotic. Lots of personnel changes. It was certainly effective in the second drive.

Speaking of that second drive from Rutgers, Aron Cruickshank is much more athletic than I thought. His ability to not go down when Pete Werner tackled him was very impressive. It kept that drive alive and eventually turned into points.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is having a fantastic first half. He's dominating his man almost every play at the line of scrimmage and made a fantastic diving tackle to keep Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral from converting on third and short in the late first quarter.

Justin Fields is on another level. His elusiveness and sense of calm in the pocket is simply amazing. He makes big throw after big throw and the play-fake on his touchdown run was beautiful. I haven't seen anyone on any defense yet that's thrown him off his rhythm yet.

Talk about a gutsy play call on the fake punt from Ohio State. So let me get this straight: the Buckeyes will punt from the Rutgers 39, but they'll run a fake punt on 4th and 8 from their own 36. Nice run by Steele Chambers - he was impressive in limited action Week 1 against Nebraska, but didn't have a carry last week at Penn State.

Really tight window here for Fields to find Chris Olave, but he delivers for a perfect TD pass.

Tough first half for Harry Miller. The Ohio State left guard has had a pair of holding calls against him, but the Buckeyes were able to overcome them.

Overall, the Buckeyes have done a nice job of adjusting defensively to some early Rutgers mojo and they've put this one away by halftime.

